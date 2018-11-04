Calvin Ridley being checked for head injury

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley left the game in the fourth quarter after a hard hit by Washington linebacker Mason Foster.

The Falcons reported Ridley is being checked for a head injury and listed him as questionable to return.

Ridley has six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

He scored 40-yard reception with 28 seconds left in the second quarter.

Julio Jones has six catches for 86 yards, but the Falcons still can’t get him in the end zone.

Atlanta leads 31-14 with 7:09 remaining in the game.