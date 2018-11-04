Chargers make a statement with a big win in Seattle

Getty Images

The Chargers haven’t been discussed much as one of the top teams in the NFL. In their division, everyone favors the Chiefs. In their city, everyone favors the Rams. But maybe it’s time we change those perceptions.

Today in Seattle, the “other” Los Angeles team made a statement, dominating the Seahawks for most of the game, then holding on as the Seahawks mounted a furious comeback attempt in the final two minutes. The Chargers won 25-17.

Philip Rivers was in total control of the offense, Melvin Gordon ran the ball well, and Keenan Allen had a huge game as the Chargers took the lead in the second quarter and stayed on top throughout the second half. The Chargers’ offense is one of the best in the league.

The defense was good today as well, holding Russell Wilson largely in check and keeping Seattle from breaking any long runs. Rookie safety Derwin James just keeps getting better, and when Joey Bosa returns to health, the Chargers’ defense should be playoff-worthy.

Special teams are another matter, and the reason the Chargers aren’t celebrating everything about the win: They’ve got to find themselves a more reliable kicker. Caleb Sturgis missed two extra points and a field goal, and it’s clear that he can’t be counted on. The Chargers have to find themselves a kicker they can count on down the stretch.

The loss drops the Seahawks to 4-4 and represents a disappointing showing for a team that has playoff aspirations. This loss doesn’t drop the Seahawks out of the NFC wild card race, but it hurts.

But for the Chargers, who improve to 6-2, there’s no doubt that they’re playoff contenders. Catching the Chiefs in the AFC West would be a tall order, but there’s no doubt that the “other” team in Los Angeles is a strong contender to get to the playoffs.