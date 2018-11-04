Chargers will “reevaluate” their kicking situation

AP

If the Chargers had lost Sunday’s game, Caleb Sturgis may have had to find his own transportation back to Los Angeles. The kicker had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

He missed a 42-yard field goal wide left and two extra points wide left. He made one of his three extra points.

For good measure, Sturgis also got a tripping penalty.

The Chargers won 25-17.

The team cut kicker Mike Badgley last week after Sturgis recovered from his quad injury. In two games, Badgley made all seven extra points and all three field goals.

The only question is: Have the Chargers already called Badgley’s agent to re-sign him?

“You don’t just throw [players] out when they’re down,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said of Sturgis’ future, via Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register. “We try to help them and bring them back. But he didn’t kick well today. So we have to reevaluate the whole situation.”

Lynn quickly ended any further questions about Sturgis: “We won the football game,” Lynn said. “Don’t really want to talk about the kicking right now.”

Judging by Philip Rivers‘ face, he was even more annoyed with the kicking game Sunday.