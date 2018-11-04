Chiefs throttle Browns for 37-21 win

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to erase any thoughts that the Browns might have the answer to stopping the league’s highest-scoring offense.

The Chiefs drove 95 yards for a touchdown on their first drive, moved it 75 yards for another score on their second drive and then added three more touchdowns on the way to a 37-21 win. That improves their record to an AFC-best 8-1 on the season with a home date against the Cardinals on the horizon.

When they do take the field in that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be trying for a ninth-straight game with at least 300 passing yards after joining Andrew Luck as the only players with eight straight games in that category. It will also feature Mahomes trying for a franchise record for touchdown passes. He’s up to 29 after throwing three of them on Sunday and Len Dawson holds the Chiefs record with 30 scores.

Mahomes hooked up with tight end Travis Kelce for two scores and found Kareem Hunt for the third. Hunt also ran for two touchdowns while producing 141 total yards of offense. Five Chiefs receivers had at least 50 yards and the balanced attack proved to be way too much for the Browns, who lost cornerbacks Denzel Ward and E.J. Gaines to injuries, to handle on Sunday.

The Browns offense showed some life in the first half as they scored a pair of touchdowns to keep the score manageable at halftime. Baker Mayfield took a brief visit to the medical tent in the third quarter and ended the day 29-of-42 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The second touchdown came on the first play of the fourth quarter and kept the outcome in some doubt, but an 11-play Chiefs drive and a field goal helped ensure that there would be no late magic from the Browns.