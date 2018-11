Getty Images

Demaryius Thomas is fitting right in with the Texans, reminding the Broncos what they used to have.

Thomas, traded to the Texans last week, made three catches for 61 yards in the first quarter against his former team.

Jordan Thomas scored the Texans’ touchdown on a 7-yard catch, giving Houston a 7-3 lead after one quarter.

Deshaun Watson completed 6 of 8 passes for 88 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins has two catches for 20 yards.