Denzel Ward to locker room, Chiefs add to lead

Getty Images

The Browns saw two cornerbacks leave the game in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

E.J. Gaines went for a concussion evaluation after getting hurt on Kareem Hunt‘s 50-yard touchdown catch early in the first quarter. When the Chiefs got the ball, the Browns were also without Denzel Ward as the first-round pick went back to the locker room.

The team announced he has a hip injury and his return is considered questionable.

A penalty on guard Cam Erving and a sack by Genard Avery forced the Chiefs into a third-and-long after Ward’s departure, but Patrick Mahomes and Spencer Ware hooked up for a 24-yard gain to keep the drive alive. A Tyreek Hill run moved them into the red zone and Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for an 11-yard touchdown to up the lead to 14-3 in Cleveland.