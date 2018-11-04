Desmond Harrison inactive for Browns, Justin Houston still out for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Browns will start the Gregg Williams era without their starting left tackle.

Desmond Harrison is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He was listed as questionable on Friday due to an illness.

The undrafted rookie won the starting job at left tackle this summer and has been part of a line that has struggled in pass protection this season. Former Rams first-round pick Greg Robinson will get the start in Harrison’s place.

Robinson will not have to deal with Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston. Houston was listed as questionable after returning to practice this week, but he will sit out for a third straight week with a hamstring injury.

The Browns are also without safety Damarious Randall, who was listed as questionable with a groin injury.