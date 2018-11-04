Dirk Koetter: Jameis Winston won’t be playing today

Getty Images

The Buccaneers managed to cut the Panthers’ lead to 35-14 just before halftime, but one of the only sources of intrigue for them apparently won’t be happening today.

Fox sideline reporter Sara Walsh asked Bucs coach Dirk Koetter if he would consider replacing quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston.

“He was succinct, he was direct, he said no,” Walsh said.

Fitzpatrick was threw two touchdowns and an interception in the first half. Third-stringer Ryan Griffin is inactive today, which means it’s all Fitzpatrick, for good or for ill. Mostly it’s ill, as the Bucs can’t stop the Panthers at all.

At some point, the Bucs have to worry about the $20.9 million in injury guarantees for next year in Winston’s deal, but that’s a long-term consideration. Today, they’re just going to let Fitzpatrick absorb a beating.