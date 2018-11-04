Dolphins find end zone, lead 13-3 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Jets defense has continually given the team’s offense chances during Sunday’s game in Miami, but the offense did little with them through the first three quarters.

Their latest failure led to the first touchdown of the game. Sam Darnold got a bad shotgun snap from center Spencer Long and recovered to throw a pass that was intercepted by Jerome Baker. The linebacker returned the ball 25 yards for a touchdown to extend Miami’s lead to 13-3.

The Jets’ previous drive saw them get to the Miami 20-yard-line, but a Cameron Wake sack was followed by a delay of game and a dropped pass to turn a promising drive into a 50-yard field goal try. Jason Myers missed and the Jets remained mired in the muck.

Darnold has now thrown two interceptions on the day and 12 during his rookie season.