Dolphins pick Sam Darnold, lead 3-0

The Jets and Dolphins needed more than a quarter to break a scoreless tie and Miami was the team to find its way to the scoreboard.

Jason Sanders kicked a 43-yard field goal with just under 13 minutes left in the first half and the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead.

Miami only needed to drive 18 yards to set up the kick. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold appeared to confuse Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso for one of his teammates on a pass near midfield and the Dolphins got 15 yards tacked onto Alonso’s return thanks to a personal foul by Jets tackle Brandon Shell.

That’s Darnold’s 11th interception of the year and it came on the only one of four Jets possessions that have resulted in something other than a three and out.