Dolphins up 6-3 after defenses dominate first half

There were concerns about how the field at Hard Rock Stadium would hold up in Sunday’s game between the Jets and Dolphins, but it doesn’t look like either team’s offense can really blame the grass for their performance in the first half.

The Dolphins lead 6-3 after their mostly ineffective offense was able to convert a pair of short fields into Jason Sanders field goals in the first half. The first came after Kiko Alonso intercepted Sam Darnold and the second came after the Miami defense forced a three and out deep in Jets territory in the second quarter.

It wasn’t the first time the Jets have been in bad field position and they weren’t able to generate any momentum until their final drive of the half. Sam Darnold completed five passes — he only had four completions to that point — and Jason Myers kicked a field goal to halve Miami’s lead before the break.

The Jets have picked up 116 total yards to this point in the game while the Dolphins have managed 134 on their end, so it’s clear that the defenses are carrying the day for both teams. Should either offense find a way to change that, their chances of winning a divisional game will look considerably rosier.