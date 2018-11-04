Drew Brees, Michael Thomas make history

Getty Images

The rollicking 45-35 win over the Rams gave the Saints a 7-1 record, and it resulted from historic efforts from a pair of their players.

Receiver Michael Thomas set a franchise record with 211 yards, capped by a 72-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter. He broke Wes Chandler’s 39-year-old record of 205 yards vs. the Falcons, and Thomas became only the third Saints player to crack the 200-yard barrier, joining Torrance Small, who had 200 yards against the Broncos in 1994.

Meanwhile, the 346 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Drew Brees matches Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for 22 career games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. That’s the most in league history.

The team surely cares much more about the wins and (lack of) losses, and it could get a little harder to keep racking them up for the final seven games of the season, culminating in two games against the 6-2 Panthers only 13 days apart.