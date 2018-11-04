Drew Brees, Michael Thomas make history

Posted by Mike Florio on November 4, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
Getty Images

The rollicking 45-35 win over the Rams gave the Saints a 7-1 record, and it resulted from historic efforts from a pair of their players.

Receiver Michael Thomas set a franchise record with 211 yards, capped by a 72-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter. He broke Wes Chandler’s 39-year-old record of 205 yards vs. the Falcons, and Thomas became only the third Saints player to crack the 200-yard barrier, joining Torrance Small, who had 200 yards against the Broncos in 1994.

Meanwhile, the 346 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Drew Brees matches Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for 22 career games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. That’s the most in league history.

The team surely cares much more about the wins and (lack of) losses, and it could get a little harder to keep racking them up for the final seven games of the season, culminating in two games against the 6-2 Panthers only 13 days apart.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Drew Brees, Michael Thomas make history

  1. The giants were coming off an 11-5 season after 2016 the cowboys were the # 1 seed in 2016 everyone had the cowboys or giants winning the Divison in 2017 . No one had the eagles even making the playoffs . For doug pederson to lose 4 of his best players and not only win the Divison with backups but to get all the way to the super bowl and than win against belichick and Brady. Doug pederson is by far the greatest coach in the history of sports

  2. The giants were coming off an 11-5 season after 2016 the cowboys were the # 1 seed in 2016 everyone had the cowboys or giants winning the Divison in 2017 . No one had the eagles even making the playoffs . For doug pederson to lose 4 of his best players and not only win the Divison with backups but to get all the way to the super bowl and than win against belichick and Brady. Doug pederson is by far the greatest coach in the history of sports.

  3. The ny giants were coming off an 11-5 season after 2016 the cowboys were the # 1 seed in 2016 everyone had the cowboys or giants winning the Divison in 2017 . No one had the eagles even making the playoffs . For doug pederson to lose 4 of his best players and not only win the Divison with backups but to get all the way to the super bowl and than win against belichick and Brady. Doug pederson is by far the greatest coach in the history of sports

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!