Ezekiel Ansah active for first time since Week One

The Lions are finally getting defensive end Ziggy Ansah back on the field.

Ansah, who has been out since Week One with a shoulder injury, is active for today’s game against the Vikings.

The Lions put the franchise tag on Ansah this season because they thought he’d be one of the best pass rushers in football. Instead he got hurt in the first quarter of the first game and hasn’t been on the field since.

Detroit’s pass rush has still been fairly effective even without Ansah. Now they’ll see what kind of pressure they can put on Kirk Cousins with Ansah in the fold.