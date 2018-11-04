Falcons roll to easy 38-14 victory

Getty Images

The home fans didn’t seem happy most of the day as their team failed to show up.

Washington, which began the day looking to build on a 5-2 record, was never in the game against the Falcons. Atlanta won its third consecutive game, moving to 4-4.

The Falcons had their way, gaining 491 yards against one of the league’s best defenses in an easy 38-14 victory. Everything went right for Atlanta, including Julio Jones getting his first touchdown of the season.

Atlanta scored five touchdowns, kicked a field goal, threw an interception and punted twice on nine possessions.

Matt Ryan went 26-of-38 for 350 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Jones caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, which came on his 60th reception of the year and ended a 12-game regular-season drought without one. Calvin Ridley made six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown before leaving to be checked for a head injury.

Tevin Coleman had 13 carries for 88 yards, while catching five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Ito Smith had 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Jack Crawford had two of the Falcons’ three sacks of Alex Smith.

Smith completed 30 of 46 passes for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Maurice Harris caught 10 passes for 124 yards. Adrian Peterson had nine carries for 17 yards.