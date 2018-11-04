Falcons roll to easy 38-14 victory

Posted by Charean Williams on November 4, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
The home fans didn’t seem happy most of the day as their team failed to show up.

Washington, which began the day looking to build on a 5-2 record, was never in the game against the Falcons. Atlanta won its third consecutive game, moving to 4-4.

The Falcons had their way, gaining 491 yards against one of the league’s best defenses in an easy 38-14 victory. Everything went right for Atlanta, including Julio Jones getting his first touchdown of the season.

Atlanta scored five touchdowns, kicked a field goal, threw an interception and punted twice on nine possessions.

Matt Ryan went 26-of-38 for 350 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Jones caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, which came on his 60th reception of the year and ended a 12-game regular-season drought without one. Calvin Ridley made six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown before leaving to be checked for a head injury.

Tevin Coleman had 13 carries for 88 yards, while catching five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Ito Smith had 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Jack Crawford had two of the Falcons’ three sacks of Alex Smith.

Smith completed 30 of 46 passes for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Maurice Harris caught 10 passes for 124 yards. Adrian Peterson had nine carries for 17 yards.

4 responses to “Falcons roll to easy 38-14 victory

  4. It would be so easy to sit back and destroy the Redskins team and fans for todays game. Eagles fans Cowboys fans could just sit back and attack. Especially after all the smack talk from “the Fans”. Yet thats all that we do week in and week out. This division is a roller coaster, as seen a two game lead can be erased in just two weeks. Yes we hate each other, yes we hate every screen name that trolls our sites and comments section but can we all agree that this division will come down to the last game because there will be no wild card team from the Beast. Eagles Cowboys Redskins we all have issues, holes, injuries and questionable coaching calls. But lets ease off the hate raid until the coaster comes to a complete stop.
    ” if we cant have peace in the Beast then how does one start at World peace”?

    … okay im done being civil, time to sit back and A T T A C K !!!! Get Em Guys!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

