Falcons rolling, up 21-7 at half on Washington

Matt Ryan is having his way with Washington’s fourth-ranked defense. He threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, completing 15 of 23 passes.

An interception is the only thing to mar Ryan’s first half as the Falcons scored on three of four possessions. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar make the pick before leaving with a leg injury. He is questionable to return.

Ryan’s touchdowns went to Tevin Coleman for 39 yards and to Calvin Ridley for 40 yards. Ito Smith scored on a 12-yard run.

Washington had only 41 yards on 14 plays on its first three possessions. It finally put a drive together before halftime, briefly climbing back to within 14-7.

Alex Smith threw a fade to Josh Doctson for a 2-yard score with 3:10 left in the second quarter. That’s about the only thing that went right for Washington in the first half, as the team also briefly lost right tackle Morgan Moses and had left guard Shawn Lauvao head to the locker room with a knee injury.

The Falcons have 289 yards, while Washington has managed 164.

Julio Jones has four catches for 68 yards. Four other receivers have at least 35 yards.

Smith is 12-for-18 for 119 yards and the touchdown. Adrian Peterson has six carries for 15 yards.