Falcons score again to take 28-7 lead on Washington

Getty Images

Washington entered today’s game allowing only 322.4 yards per game. The Falcons have 364 with 9:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Atlanta marched right down the field to open the second half, padding its lead to 28-7.

Tevin Coleman scored a second receiving touchdown, catching a 10-yard pass from Matt Ryan. Coleman has 72 yards rushing on 10 carries and 57 yards receiving on three receptions.

Ryan is 18-of-26 for 270 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The Falcons have scored on four of five possessions.