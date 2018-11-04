Former Jaguars guard Vince Manuwai dies at 38

Getty Images

Vince Manuwai, a guard who played eight seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has died at the age of 38.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Manuwai is believed to have collapsed and died while moving into an apartment in his hometown of Honolulu this morning.

“We are saddened by the news of Vince Manuwai’s passing,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “Vince was a quiet, strong, reliable and respected member of the Jaguars family for eight seasons. Throughout his career he was a key part of our offensive line, and the way he went about doing his job was a great example for his teammates and others. We offer our condolences, our thoughts and our thanks for the Manuwai family in remembrance of Vince.”

A third-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2003, Manuwai was a starter in Jacksonville for eight years. He had been one of the top players ever to come out of the University of Hawaii.

“He was one of the best — if not the best — offensive linemen to play at UH. It’s a sad day for everyone affiliated with Hawaii football who knew Vince Manuwai,” said Rich Miano, who has been a player, assistant coach and radio announcer for the University of Hawaii football team.

Listed at 333 pounds, Manuwai was known as one of the strongest players in football.

“Vince was one of those rare individuals where his strength on the field probably was even greater than in the weight room,” former Hawaii offensive line coach Dennis McKnight said. “He was just a powerful man. They talk about lock-down corners in the NFL. Vince was a lock-down o-lineman. When he put his hands on you, it was over. It was done.”

Manuwai is survived by his six children.