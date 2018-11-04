Jamal Adams: Enough is enough, I’m sick of losing

Getty Images

The Jets lost their third straight game on Sunday against the Dolphins and the team’s performance left safety Jamal Adams in a foul mood.

The defense held the Dolphins to 169 yards and kept them out of the end zone for all of the 13-6 loss, but four Sam Darnold interceptions meant that the effort went for naught. It’s the second time in the last three games that the Jets have turned the ball over four times and Adams said he’s had enough of the “same stuff” after the game.

“I’m sick of losing,” Adams said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “Honestly, I’m sick of losing. Enough is enough. I’m fed up with losing, man. It’s the same, same, same stuff. It’s frustrating. I’m not going to hold my tongue for anything anymore. I’m not a loser. I don’t do this for fantasy points. I do this for the love of the game. I’m passionate about this team and I believe in this team.”

When it’s the same stuff over and over again for a team that is 3-6 after back-to-back 5-11 seasons, it doesn’t take much to start looking in the direction of the head coach as a spot for change. Adams said that head coach Todd Bowles shouldn’t shoulder the blame, but it’s hard to imagine that opinion will find much agreement if the Jets keep losing games.