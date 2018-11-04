James Conner sets team record for most TDs in first eight games

Getty Images

The Steelers make it clear they do not miss Le'Veon Bell. They say it not with their words, but with James Conner‘s numbers.

Conner isn’t just doing things Bell has never done; he’s doing things no Steelers running back ever has done.

Let that sink in.

Conner has 10 touchdowns in the first eight games, a feat no player in team history has accomplished. Bell’s career high in a season is 11.

“It’s not even surprising,” offensive lineman David DeCastro said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We expect more from him. That’s the standard here.”

Conner has 100-yard games in each of the past four games, all Steelers victories. He has 474 rushing yards and 215 receiving yards on 108 touches the past four games.

He is unconcerned about his workload.

“I’m built for it,” Conner said.

Bell had 1,086 scrimmage yards through eight games in his second NFL season, his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro season; Conner has 1,085.