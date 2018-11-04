John Harbaugh: I don’t ever worry about keeping a job

Getty Images

John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers that he had not seen Ian Rapoport’s NFL Media report that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is considering firing him.

“I’ve never been somebody that ever worried about keeping a job,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s always been, for me, dealing with a job. I feel really good about the way this team has been coached for the last 11 years. No regrets.”

The Ravens lost their third consecutive game and have dropped four of their past five. They have their open date next week.

Joe Flacco and Harbaugh both said they don’t believe changes need to be made, expressing confidence that the Ravens still can turn it around.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “. . . The biggest thing we need to do is get healthy.”

It would prove a surprise for Bisciotti to decide to fire Harbaugh now, but it is no surprise Harbaugh is back on the hot seat.

“We’re all on the hot seat every single game,” Carr said, via Zrebiec.