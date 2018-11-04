Julian Edelman fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was penalized for unnecessary roughness in last Monday’s win over the Bills and he also heard from the league about further discipline this week.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Edelman was fined $26,739 as a result of the hit.

Edelman was penalized on a Buffalo punt that saw the Patriots use the wideout as a returner. Edelman called for a fair catch and drew the flag for a block he delivered to Bills defensive back Lafayette Pitts as Pitts covered the kick. Edelman’s helmet made contact with Pitts’ head.

Edelman was listed as questionable by the Patriots on Friday’s injury report. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday while dealing with an ankle injury.