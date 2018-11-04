Julio Jones gets first touchdown of the season

Getty Images

In an otherwise meaningless late touchdown for the Falcons in a rout of Washington, Atlanta players celebrated as if it was the deciding score. That’s because it was Julio Jones‘ first touchdown of the season.

It came on his 60th catch of the season.

Jones had only three touchdowns on 88 catches last season.

Jones scored on a 35-yard pass from Matt Ryan, diving into the end zone.

He might have scored earlier in the quarter after badly beating Josh Norman. But the Washington cornerback made a flagrant pass interference penalty, dragging down Jones at the Washington 11 for a 46-yard penalty.

Jones, who entered with 53 catches for 812 yards this season, has seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown today.

The Falcons lead 38-14.