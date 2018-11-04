Kareem Hunt breaks loose, Chiefs up 7-0

Getty Images

The Browns offense didn’t get off to the desired start against the Chiefs on Sunday and neither did the defense.

Kansas City got the ball on their own 5-yard-line after a punt, moved to midfield without much problem and then watched Kareem Hunt take a screen pass 50 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown pass was the 27th of the season for Mahomes and it put the Chiefs up 7-0 with more than eight minutes to play in the first quarter.

It’s the 11th touchdown of the year for Hunt, who is back in his home state of Ohio for Sunday’s game. That matches his total from his rookie season.

Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines needed help from trainers to leave the field after Hunt’s touchdown. The Browns opened the day without safety Damarious Randall, who is inactive after dealing with a groin injury this week.

UPDATE 1:32 p.m. ET: Gaines is being evaluated for a concussion. He just returned from missing two games with another concussion.