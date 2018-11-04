Ken Crawley returns to Saints lineup

Getty Images

The Saints moved cornerback Ken Crawley from the first team to the inactive list for last Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but he’s back in a uniform this Sunday.

While Eli Apple nudged Crawley out of the starting lineup after arriving from the Giants for a trade, both players are active for Sunday afternoon’s home date with the Rams. Given the way the Rams offense has been performing, the more hands on deck the better may be the thought for the Saints.

Linebacker Manti Te'o was not deemed an important part of that effort. He’s inactive along with defensive end Marcus Davenport, who was ruled out on Friday and is the only Saints player not playing because of injury.

The Rams did not scratch anyone for health reasons. Cornerback Sam Shields was listed as questionable due to an illness, but he will be in action.