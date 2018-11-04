Khalil Mack looking unlikely to play vs. Bills

Getty Images

Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack probably won’t get to torment Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman today.

Mack will test his injured ankle during pregame warmups today but is considered unlikely to play against the Bills, according to multiple reports.

Realistically, the Bears’ defense should have no trouble stopping the Peterman-led Bills offense regardless of whether or not Mack plays. So it seems safe for the Bears to give him another week off to rest.

Mack missed the first game of his career last week against the Jets, and the defense played well in Mack’s absence as the Bears won.