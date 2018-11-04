Laquon Treadwell fined $13,369 for helmet toss

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was penalized by officials for throwing his helmet after a play in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and he was told by head coach Mike Zimmer after the game that it was an unacceptable thing to do.

He got another rebuke during the week. PFT has confirmed that the league fined Treadwell $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of the helmet toss.

Treadwell threw the helmet after Saints cornerback Marcus Lattimore returned an Adam Thielen fumble into Vikings territory. The penalty added 15 yards to the 54-yard return and the Saints scored a touchdown that put them ahead 17-13 a few plays later.

Treadwell has played just under 63 percent of the offensive snaps this season. That number could go up against the Lions on Sunday as Minnesota is set to play without Stefon Diggs due to a rib injury he suffered against the Saints.