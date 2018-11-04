Matt Ryan, Falcons carving up Washington

Getty Images

Matt Ryan and the Falcons are having their way with Washington. They lead 14-0 with 9:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Ryan threw a 39-yard touchdown to Tevin Coleman, and Ito Smith made it 14-0 on a 12-yard run.

The Falcons have 229 yards to 41 for Washington, which is down three starting offensive linemen.

Ryan is 11-for-19 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Quinton Dunbar‘s pick of Ryan on the Falcons’ second possession prevented Washington from getting even further behind.

Julio Jones has three catches for 59 yards.

Alex Smith has gone 5-of-9 for 41 yards, and Adrian Peterson has three carries for only 5 yards.