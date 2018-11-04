Melvin Gordon expected to play for Chargers

Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon didn’t play when the Chargers were in London to face the Titans in Week Seven and had a bye week to rest his injured hamstring before the team returned to work this week.

It appears that was enough time for Gordon to get the green light to get back in the lineup. According to multiple reports, Gordon, who was listed as questionable on Friday, will play against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Gordon has 91 carries for 466 yards and 30 catches for 279 yards while also scoring nine touchdowns for the Chargers this season.

The Seahawks also head into the game with an injury question at running back. Chris Carson is dealing with a hip injury and multiple reports peg him as a game-time call.