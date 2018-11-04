Nathan Peterman gets another chance to prove he’s not fit to play quarterback

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Nick Mullens proved the doubters wrong, in prime time. On Sunday, Nathan Peterman gets a chance to do the same.

The difference, of course, is that Mullens had a blank canvas. Against the Bears, Peterman will be painting on a soiled diaper.

In seven games, including three starts, Peterman has completed 45.7 percent of his passes, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. He has three touchdown passes and nine interceptions. His passer rating is 31.4 — lower than it would be if all of his 81 career passes had struck the ground.

And yet he continues to be on the roster and, on Sunday, under center. Even though receiver Terrelle Pryor is now on the roster as well, and far more accomplished as a passer than Peterman ever will be.

Pryor has 311 career attempts, completing 56.3 percent of his throws, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns, 12 picks, and a passer rating of 69.3. And Pryor also can run, giving the Bills a two-way threat that could open up the offense in ways that none of the current alternatives to Josh Allen can.

Maybe the Bills, who opened up on Monday night with the Wildcat attack, will use Pryor in that role. As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. And desperation is the Dr. Frankenstein of a reanimated corpse made up of a variety of body parts that happened to be within close proximity.