Nathan Peterman: I don’t feel snakebit

Quarterback Nathan Peterman started a game for the fourth time on Sunday and the Bills dropped to 0-4 in those games.

The Bills have been outscored 149-49 after the Bears pasted them 41-9 on Sunday and Peterman’s three interceptions this week give him 10 over those four games. On the upside, he finished a game he started for the first time and posted the best completion percentage of his career.

After the game, Peterman said that he feels he is improving and does not feel like he’s operating under a dark cloud.

“I don’t feel snakebit,” Peterman said, via the Buffalo News. “I never feel like I’m a victim or anything like that, you know? It’s football. It’s life. Things don’t always bounce your way. … You just have to be able to take it how it comes, learn from it and keep fighting forward, and I think we showed a lot of fight out there today, and that’s what I’m proud of, really for our whole offense.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that he believes Peterman is an NFL quarterback, although the plans in Buffalo were to use rookie Josh Allen in that role. His elbow injury will determine when he can return and Derek Anderson could also return to the starting job if he clears the concussion protocol this week.