Packers safety ejected, Patriots up 17-10 at halftime

AP

For a game supposedly all about the quarterbacks, many other players are stealing the spotlight at the moment.

The Patriots just took a 17-10 lead before the half, with wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson rushing for a touchdown in an injury depleted backfield.

Patterson has five carries for 51 yards so far, as the Patriots adjust to the absence of Sony Michel.

But that was just the beginning of the fireworks.

Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was ejected, after he slapped Patriots center David Andrews across the facemask.

After blocking him on the play, Andrews grabbed a handful of Whitehead’s jersey and the two were jawing at each other. Whitehead reacted with a swat, not a punch by any stretch of the imagination, and relatively flimsy. That may have been why officials didn’t audibly announce that he was thrown out, but he was escorted away to the locker room.

The Packers offense caught a bit of spark just before halftime, with Rodgers leading a 13-play, 79-yard drive. It nearly stalled at the goal line before Rodgers made an incredible individual play, rolling out to the left, buying time and finding Davante Adams in the front of the end zone.

It was the kind of Rodgers play we’re expecting more of, as he plays chess with Tom Brady tonight.