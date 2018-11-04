Packers tie it up, but Bryan Bulaga is out

AP

Things have gotten more complicated for the Packers, with right tackle Bryan Bulaga out the rest of the game.

You might not notice it, as they just put together the kind of drive we were all expecting.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers just led a sharp drive to start the second half, tying the Patriots 17-17 with a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

With a 51-yard strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling covering most of the ground, Rodgers hit Graham from 15 yards out to avoid a red zone issue. It was a more cohesive drive than they put together in the first half.