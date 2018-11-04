Panthers avoid letdown, beat the Bucs 42-28

AP

Ryan Fitzpatrick tried to bring the Buccaneers back from another big hole. But it was the size of the hole they were in to begin with that proved to be too much.

The Panthers held on for a 42-28 win over the Buccaneers, after watching a 35-7 lead in the second quarter shrink to a 35-28 edge in the fourth.

But they got another clean game from quarterback Cam Newton, who finished 19-of-25 for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

But it was the way they ran that was so instructive. Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel added a 33-yard run which covered 103 yards (according to the NFL’s NextGen stats), and fullback Alex Armah had another one.

That moved the Panthers to 6-2, an impressive start after the hole they were in three quarters of the way through the Eagles game three weeks ago (when a 17-0 deficit disappeared).

The Bucs are now 3-5, but at least entertaining with Fitzpatrick throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.