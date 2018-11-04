Panthers destroying the Buccaneers, up 35-7

AP

At some point, some will wonder when Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will get his starting job back.

The more pertinent question might be whether anyone with the Bucs has a job at all.

The Panthers are up 35-7 on the Bucs in the second quarter, an embarrassing display at many levels for Tampa Bay.

The biggest humiliation was an attempted fake punt deep in the Panthers territory, which failed badly. It wasn’t even close enough to be considered daring, and it’s reasonable to wonder if the Bucs have simply given up.

The Panthers have done as they pleased on offense, running for four touchdowns, and with Cam Newton hitting Greg Olsen for a touchdown pass, their fifth straight scoring drive after a punt on their first possession.