Panthers take advantage of early Ryan Fitzpatrick turnover

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is capable of getting hot, and making big plays — in either direction.

Early on against the Panthers, he’s making the kind that got Jameis Winston benched a week ago.

Fitzpatrick was picked off by Panthers safety Eric Reid on his third attempt of the game, and the Panthers quickly turned it into a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers scored on a 1-yard run by fullback Alex Armah, but the scoring drive was much easier considering they took over at the Buccaneers 10 following Reid’s 39-yard return.

Fitzpatrick regained the Bucs starting job last week after a four-pick day by Winston, and isn’t off to a great start toward keeping it. It was the 20th turnover of the season for the Bucs, a league-leading mark.