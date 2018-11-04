Patrick Mahomes hits 300 passing yards for eighth straight game

Getty Images

The Browns cut the Chiefs lead to six points just before halftime, but they are back down three scores with half the third quarter still to play in Cleveland.

Patrick Mahomes threw his third touchdown pass of the day on the first Chiefs possession of the second half and Damien Williams blocked a Britton Colquitt punt to set the Chiefs up on the Cleveland 21-yard-line. Two Kareem Hunt runs took care of the rest, although the Chiefs only lead 34-15 because Harrison Butker missed an extra point.

The Chiefs have now scored five touchdowns on six possessions. The only one that didn’t end with at least six points came at the end of the second quarter and saw Patrick Mahomes intercepted on a Hail Mary heave down the field.

That and Butker’s miss are about all that’s gone wrong when the Chiefs have had the ball. Mahomes is over 300 passing yards for the eighth week in a row and joins Andrew Luck as the only players with streaks of that length.