Patriots strike quickly, and in a hurry

AP

The Patriots are without their most dependable pass-catcher, and their leading rusher.

So naturally, their offense is clicking.

Tom Brady just led a 10-play touchdown drive to give them a 7-0 lead on the Packers, and he did it in less than four minutes.

The Patriots used a hurry-up style to keep the Packers from substituting, and quick-snapped the ball to keep them off balance. It worked.

Running back James White already has six touches (three runs, three catches), starting in the place of the injured Sony Michel, and scored the touchdown on an 8-yard run.