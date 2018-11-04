Patriots take the lead, after turnover and a Julian Edelman pass

AP

On a night featuring two of the best quarterbacks ever, the best pass was just thrown by a wide receiver.

Patriots wideout Julian Edelman just threw back across field for a 37-yard gain to running back James White, and two plays later, White plowed in for a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots were in position thanks to a fumble from Packers running back Aaron Jones, the kind of mistake which takes the ball out of Aaron Rodgers hands. These things tend to happen to the Packers fairly often.

Rodgers has another chance though, as he and Tom Brady go head-to-head in a game that hasn’t been solely about them.