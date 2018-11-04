Rams score 21 straight to tie Saints at 35

Getty Images

The Rams haven’t spent a lot of time playing from behind while winning their first eight games this season, but going to 9-0 would require a major comeback.

They’ve done a lot of the work to make that happen. The Rams went down 35-14 with under a minute left in the first half, but they’ve scored 21 straight points and the score is tied at 35 with just under 10 minutes left to play.

Cooper Kupp took a Jared Goff pass 41 yards down the sideline for a touchdown and tight end Gerald Everett scored on a two-point conversion to erase the final vestiges of the New Orleans lead. The Rams also scored on two Greg Zuerlein field goals and an 18-yard catch by Malcolm Brown that saw the running back do a marvelous job of body control while along the sideline.

The Saints have punted on both of their second half possessions after scoring five touchdowns in the first half and the change in fortunes has us set for an exciting finish in the Superdome.