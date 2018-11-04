Ravens take 3-0 lead on Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Ravens scored first on Pittsburgh. They can’t be all that happy about settling for a chip-shot field goal, though.

On its second possession, Baltimore drove to the Pittsburgh 10. But on three plays from the 10, the Ravens got no closer than the 5-yard line.

Joe Flacco threw incomplete twice, sandwiched between a 5-yard run by Alex Collins.

The 10-play, 66-yard drive ended in a 23-yard Justin Tucker field goal.

Flacco is 3-for-8 for 63 yards.

Collins has four carries for 18 yards.