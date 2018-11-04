Report: Concerns over field condition in Miami

Getty Images

When the Jets played the Dolphins in Miami last season, one of the storylines of the game was the shoddy condition of the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins issued a statement after the game saying the field was safe, but “not up to the standard we expect from a playability standpoint” after a college football game was played on the field on a rainy Saturday night. It looks like history may be repeating itself.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there are concerns about the condition of the field heading into Sunday’s game between the Jets and Dolphins. The field did not look good on Saturday when the University of Miami and Duke played during another rainstorm in South Florida.

Schefter quotes a source calling the field quality “horrendous” and we’ll find out in a few hours if it’s going to impact the game.