Report: Eagles showed interest in Robby Anderson before Golden Tate trade

Getty Images

The Eagles’ list of wide receiver targets before the trade deadline reportedly included Robby Anderson.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that the Eagles called the Jets about the wideout before they swung a trade with the Lions for Golden Tate. The Eagles sent a third-round pick to Detroit.

Anderson is set for restricted free agency after this season while Tate is in the final year of his contract. Anderson also makes far less than Tate this season.

Anderson missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday. According to multiple reports, both he and Quincy Enunwa, who has missed two games, will be active against the Dolphins.