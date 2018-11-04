Report: Eagles showed interest in Robby Anderson before Golden Tate trade

November 4, 2018
The Eagles’ list of wide receiver targets before the trade deadline reportedly included Robby Anderson.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that the Eagles called the Jets about the wideout before they swung a trade with the Lions for Golden Tate. The Eagles sent a third-round pick to Detroit.

Anderson is set for restricted free agency after this season while Tate is in the final year of his contract. Anderson also makes far less than Tate this season.

Anderson missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday. According to multiple reports, both he and Quincy Enunwa, who has missed two games, will be active against the Dolphins.

  1. Eagles list 1 A. Cooper. Epic Fail. Eagles from former champs to 500. Seattle, Eagles, Saints, I mean the list is long of One and Done teams. Not easy to win more then one in a life time non the less in a decade or two. Some fans never see their teams win one. Let that sink in before all the history talk. Eagles oh but we have a dynasty, ah nope. you have a 500 team.

    All being said Tate always has big games against the Cowboys. He is a productive player even going on 31 years old.
    If you make the playoffs you will not go far because no running threat and no oline. Wentz poor guy i havent seen this type of beating since someone stuck a banana down TheTruth’s pants and let a silverback lose.

    a 3rd round pick for a almost 31 year old …. wow.

