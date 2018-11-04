Report: Broncos fear Matt Paradis fractured fibula

Getty Images

The Broncos fear center Matt Paradis fractured his right fibula, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

If further tests confirm the injury, Paradis will miss a minimum of six weeks and could miss the rest of the regular season.

The Broncos lost left guard Ron Leary to a torn Achilles against the Rams on Oct. 14.

Paradis had not missed a snap the past four years, playing more than 3,500 consecutive before his injury.

He was injured with 43 seconds remaining in the half after being rolled from behind by quarterback Case Keenum. Keenum went to the ground on a hit by Jadeveon Clowney on an incompletion.

Paradis left on a cart, a sign the injury was serious.