Report: Surgery a possibility for A.J. Green

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said he was OK after helping his team beat the Buccaneers last Sunday, but his right foot was in a boot after hurting his toe late in the game.

Green went for more tests this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is still waiting for word on the wideout’s outlook for the near future. Per the report, Dr. Robert Anderson, a leading foot specialist located in Green Bay, is expected to provide more clarity on Green’s situation.

Rapoport reports that surgery is one possible outcome, although Green could also be deemed day to day. Surgery or any other diagnosis that keeps Green out for an extended period would obviously be a turn for the worse for the Bengals offense as they try to build on a 5-3 start to the year.

The Bengals have a bye this week and return to action against the Saints in Week 10.