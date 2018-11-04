Report: Surgery a possibility for A.J. Green

Posted by Josh Alper on November 4, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said he was OK after helping his team beat the Buccaneers last Sunday, but his right foot was in a boot after hurting his toe late in the game.

Green went for more tests this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is still waiting for word on the wideout’s outlook for the near future. Per the report, Dr. Robert Anderson, a leading foot specialist located in Green Bay, is expected to provide more clarity on Green’s situation.

Rapoport reports that surgery is one possible outcome, although Green could also be deemed day to day. Surgery or any other diagnosis that keeps Green out for an extended period would obviously be a turn for the worse for the Bengals offense as they try to build on a 5-3 start to the year.

The Bengals have a bye this week and return to action against the Saints in Week 10.

6 responses to “Report: Surgery a possibility for A.J. Green

  3. Billy Price was supposed to be out two weeks, too! Eight weeks when/if he returns against the Saints.

    The Bengal’s doctors are back to the ineptitude of the erly 2000s. They funble around, hope and then after wasting weeks of the season, recommend surgery.

    If AJ has surgery, he is out for the year and the team is done. I he plays week to week, he will be less than his best and perhaps hurt the toe permanantly.

    If AJ is out, it is criminal that the Bengals did not trade for a WR before the trade deadline and chose to stand pat when there is no one on the team other than Boyd and defenses will double Boyd and that will be that.

  4. I’m not a Bengals’ fan, but A.J. Green is one of my favorite players. He was an obvious stud WR coming out of college, and he’s been every bit as good as advertised. He plays hard every game and every year. He’s been super productive, even though opponents know he’s getting the ball. I’ve never heard or read anything negative about him. I hope he can get back on the field soon. HOF voters can go ahead and check his box right now. First ballot.

