Posted by Josh Alper on November 4, 2018, 6:57 PM EST
The Patriots will try for a win against the Packers on Sunday night without the help of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski has been ruled out for the second time in the last three weeks as he continues to deal with back and ankle injuries. Gronkowski was listed as questionable after sandwiching limited practices around a day on the sideline on Thursday.

The Patriots will also play without running back Sony Michel. It’s the second week in a row that Michel will sit out and the Patriots used Cordarrelle Patterson along with James White and Kenjon Barner in the backfield last week.

Tight end Jacob Hollister and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby are also out after being listed as questionable. Offensive linemen Shaq Mason, Brian Schwenke and Cole Croston round out the inactive group.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison is inactive for the Packers after hurting his groin in practice last week. Punter Drew Kaser, quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Tony Brown, linebacker Korey Toomer, guard Justin McCray and offensive lineman Alex Light are also inactive.

17 responses to “Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel out for Patriots

  5. Just more luck on the packers side to face a team without key players. I’m starting to understand why BB wants Gronk gone. He’s done nothing this year.

  7. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    Packer fans are happy that they are just playing an elite team.
    ———————-
    Viking fans are happy they don’t have to play the Bills again!!!

  9. fbfan says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    screamingyellowzonkers says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    Packer fans are happy that they are just playing an elite team.
    ———————-
    Viking fans are happy they don’t have to play the Bills again!!!
    ——————
    Absolutely. Too bad Buffalo is not elite. Packer fans have nothing to brag about.

  10. “Hasn’t Gronk been hurt like 50% of his career?”

    No he’s played in something like 83% of his possible games and had stats equal to or better than virtually all other TEs including those who played in 100% of their games.

    SMH

  11. Smart to rest these guys….as a matter of fact, I hope they rest them next week & thru the bye…. let them all get healthy for the playoff push!!!
    Go Pats!!!

  12. Would someone please get Tommy-boy’s trainer back into the locker room so Gronkowski can get some help? Gronk need Tommy’s PED’s!!!

  13. jimiinpa says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:33 pm
    Hasn’t Gronk been hurt like 50% of his career?

    ———-

    Hasn’t your team lost more than 70% of their games they have ever played?

  14. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:44 pm
    fbfan says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    screamingyellowzonkers says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    Packer fans are happy that they are just playing an elite team.
    ———————-
    Viking fans are happy they don’t have to play the Bills again!!!
    ——————
    Absolutely. Too bad Buffalo is not elite. Packer fans have nothing to brag about.
    —————————
    Viking fans have 57 years of nothing to brag about!!!

  17. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:08 pm
    Damn, no Gronk, Mason, Hollister or Michel. Running yards are going to be tough to come by.
    ++++++++++++++++
    If you can’t run the ball with the amount of holding the patriots get by with then you really are terrible. I mean we all know it’s impossible for Brady to get an intentional grounding call, and for the oline to get a holding call, but damn if you can’t move the ball with the refs helping you then it should be a clue of how terrible your qb and offense really is. But in hindsight your team does lead the league in cheating. Congrats on that one.

