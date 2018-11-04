Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel out for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots will try for a win against the Packers on Sunday night without the help of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski has been ruled out for the second time in the last three weeks as he continues to deal with back and ankle injuries. Gronkowski was listed as questionable after sandwiching limited practices around a day on the sideline on Thursday.

The Patriots will also play without running back Sony Michel. It’s the second week in a row that Michel will sit out and the Patriots used Cordarrelle Patterson along with James White and Kenjon Barner in the backfield last week.

Tight end Jacob Hollister and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby are also out after being listed as questionable. Offensive linemen Shaq Mason, Brian Schwenke and Cole Croston round out the inactive group.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison is inactive for the Packers after hurting his groin in practice last week. Punter Drew Kaser, quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Tony Brown, linebacker Korey Toomer, guard Justin McCray and offensive lineman Alex Light are also inactive.