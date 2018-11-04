Royce Freeman, Johnathan Joseph inactive

Getty Images

The Broncos won’t have rookie running back Royce Freeman against the Texans. They listed him among their inactives with a high-ankle sprain.

Phillip Lindsay will start for the second time this season. Lindsay gained 112 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown last week.

The Broncos’ other inactives are safety Darian Stewart (neck), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle), wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee), linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), offensive lineman Sam Jones and center Nico Falah.

Will Parks will start in place of Stewart at safety, and Tramaine Brock is expected to take Roby’s spot at cornerback.

Josey Jewell will take over for Marshall.

The Texans’ inactives are cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle), receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), safety Andre Hal (shoulder), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle/knee), defensive end Joel Heath and cornerback Deante Burton.

But Houston will have linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who was questionable with a groin injury.