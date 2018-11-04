Ryan Fitzpatrick to remain Buccaneers starter

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are going to stick with the second half magic.

They’d just prefer not to be so far behind next time.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain their starting quarterback for next week’s game against Washington.

Fitzpatrick again led a comeback, but the Bucs were down 35-7 to the Panthers Sunday when it began. In that way, it was like the 18-point deficit he brought them back from the week before against the Bengals, after replacing Jameis Winston (four interceptions).

It’s an endorsement of the veteran, but also a sign that they realize quarterback is far from their biggest problem, as their defense keeps putting them in situations for Fitzpatrick to have to come back from.