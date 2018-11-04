Saints keep scoring touchdowns, lead 35-17 at half

Getty Images

It looked like the Rams had grabbed the momentum in Sunday’s game against the Saints when Saints running back Mark Ingram lost a fumble deep in his team’s territory in the second quarter of a 14-14 game.

The Rams offense faltered, however, and the team sent in the field goal unit for a try that never happened. Punter/holder Johnny Hekker tried to run for a first down and was ruled short on the field. Rams coach Sean McVay challenged the call and it was upheld because, per NFL officiating head Al Riveron on Twitter, “no obvious visual evidence to overturn the on-field ruling that the runner was short of the line to gain in #LARvsNO, even after piecing together multiple angles.

Sean McVay is sure to face questions about passing on a chance to get three points when the game is over, but his team’s ability to find a way to come up with more stops will have more to do with the final score.

After Hekker’s run, Drew Brees capped an 88-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith and Greg Zuerlein missed a 51-yard field goal on the next Rams possession. Brees led a quick drive and hit tight end Benjamin Watson from 13 yards out to extend the lead to 28-14 in the second quarter.

The Rams got the ball back with a chance to cut into that lead, but Jared Goff was intercepted by Alex Anzalone and the Saints made it back to the end zone for a fifth time in the first half when Alvin Kamara scored on a short run. That made three touchdowns for Kamara and 21 straight points for the Saints.

A couple of completions got the Rams in position for a field goal that made it 35-17 at halftime, but they’ll need some more touchdowns to come back against a team that’s scored more against them in a half than any team scored all game.