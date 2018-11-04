Saints leap out to 7-0 lead over Rams

AP

The Saints got the ball first in Sunday afternoon’s matchup of the two top teams in the NFL and they also got on the scoreboard first.

New Orleans drove 75 yards in 10 plays to grab a 7-0 lead over the Rams. The final 11 yards of the drive came on a run by Alvin Kamara through a group of Rams defenders who were unable to come up with a tackle. It’s the 24th touchdown in 24 NFL games for Kamara.

The drive could have stalled out when Sean Payton elected to go for it on a fourth down on the Rams’ 37-yard-line, but backup quarterback Taysom Hill was able to run for a first down after the first option of throwing the ball back to Drew Brees failed to materialize.

Brees completed all three passes he threw and now it is time to see if Jared Goff and Todd Gurley can match what the Saints were able to do.