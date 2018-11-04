Saints hand Rams their first loss of the season

Posted by Josh Alper on November 4, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
The Rams are no longer the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Drew Brees followed up the only Rams punt of the day by hitting Michael Thomas in stride for a 72-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left to play that put the Saints up 45-35. The touchdown was the first for the Saints in the second half and it came after the Rams had come back from 21 points down to tie the score at 35 early in the fourth quarter of a pretty exciting game at the Superdome.

Brees threw four touchdowns overall on Sunday and Thomas was impossible for the Rams to stop all afternoon. He caught 12 passes for 211 yards and punctuated his touchdown by taking a page from former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn’s book. Thomas pulled out a cell phone that was hidden in the goalpost wrapper, just as Horn did in 2013, and drew a penalty for using a prop in celebration. If Thomas called Horn from the field, he also might have been told to expect a fine.

That gave the Rams better field position on their ensuing drive, but Jared Goff threw three straight incompletions and the Saints got the ball back at midfield. Faced with a decision on fourth-and-one on the L.A. 41-yard-line just after the two minute warning, Saints coach Sean Payton opted to run the ball with Alvin Kamara. Kamara, who scored three touchdowns Sunday, converted and the Saints won the game.

Those incompletions were uncharacteristic for Goff. He was 28-of-40 for 391 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw an interception in the first half that helped set up one of the five Saints touchdowns before halftime.

While defense didn’t lead the way for either team, Rams running back Todd Gurley was held to 68 rushing yards and 79 total yards in his least productive day of work this season. He did score a touchdown for the 12th straight game and the Rams offense produced enough to win on many days.

It wasn’t enough against a Saints team that’s now won eight straight after losing the opening game of the season, however. That leaves the Saints with a tiebreaker edge on the Rams as the second half of the 2018 season begins to unfold. They’ll be in Cincinnati next week while the Rams will try to get back on track at home against the Seahawks.

40 responses to “Saints hand Rams their first loss of the season

  3. The Rams D is a lot worse than it should be. I said it before, I’ll say it again. If they can fix their issues on defense, they’re not going to get to the Super Bowl. Half way through the season, and their d is playing worse.

  5. I tip my cap to the Saints. Good battle today. You have a great offensive line.

    Rams defensive problems are going to be an issue week in, week out. Guys we were counting on to be good (Lamarcus Joyner, Marcus Peters) simply aren’t.

    And another hat tip to Kansas City for fleecing us in the Marcus Peters trade. As a Ram fan I don’t want to see that guy on the field again.

  6. And the 2007 New England Patriots can pop the corks on those champagne bottles fot the only undefeated 16-0 regular season in NFL history.

    You didn’t think I would cite that lame season the 72 Dolphins had, did you?

  7. Time for the Patriots to pop the champagne! Still the ONLY team in NFL history to be 16-0.

    😉

  9. The Vikings were playing their undrafted rookie on Thomas last week and were without Rhodes, Barr, and Sendejo. They don’t quite look so silly now after what that Saints did to the Rams.

  10. These two teams are a cut above everybody else in the NFC.

    The cell phone might have been original the first time (emphasis on “might”) but to copy it is just plain dumb. Michael Thomas you are awesome, and better than that.

  11. Thomas’ Joe Horn “homage” had me howling with laughter until the Rams dude returned the kickoff and got good field position. Thankfully the Saints were able to stop them. Slooooooowly becoming optimistic (after 7 straight wins). Geaux Saints!

  16. Rams defense. For all that talent are not a good defense. I get it, Brees & theSaints offense is awesome. It that Rams defense is LOADED with talent. Why do they continually allow so many points? Need a new d-co

  17. It’s enlightening that the Rams fans who thought the Chiefs were stupid to let Peters go, now are seeing why they did. You will find no one with greater talent that exerts less effort.

  18. Just goes to show- all the top teams have top offenses and iffy defenses..

    Whoever wins the Super Bowl this year will be the team whose flaws can be masked the best.

  20. dear god, always has to be that one Vikings fan that it somehow has to be about them even when they lost…

  21. Back in 2007, at this point in the season, the 7-0 Patriots visited the 8-0 Manning led Colts. This game reminds me of that one. The Pats overcame a 20-10 deficit with 4 minutes left to defeat the Colts.

    The difference btw the 07 Patriots and the 18 Rams may be this game.

  22. Great game! Some observations:
    1. Saints badly need a pass rusher!
    2. If Rams front seven cannot do it, their secondary is toast!
    3. I understand now why Chiefs gave up on Peters!!

  23. Michael Thomas just auditioned for “Dumber and Dumbest”. He almost cost the Saints the win with his juvenile cell phone prop. The idiot illustrates the self centered existence of NFL athletes – they care nothing for their teammates or the fans. It’s all about them!

  25. As the national media drools over Brady and Rodgers in a pretty meaningless game (if you think about it, this game tonight doesn’t have really any important implications), Drew Brees just put on a performance of a lifetime in the most important game of the season. But he will continue to be ignored.

  26. That Rams defense is going to be a liability against teams that actually have an offense. Not to discredit anyone on the Rams since winning is winning but all of the teams that lost were within one score of winning: Vikings, Seahawks, and Packers. The rest of the teams were basically blown out.

  27. And this is when the Rams will prove they can’t handle adversity and will start pointing fingers! Men like Suh and Peters can’t help themselves. Biggest front running squad in nfl but once they lose, the rails will come off!

  28. I wouldn’t bet on the Chiefs beating this Rams team in LA in two weeks. That one game, at this stage in the season, could shift playoff dynamics (hopes) for a lot of teams in a big way.

  29. Brees is one of the greatest of all time. He’s unstoppable even at 40 years old!! He’s in the top 5 greatest qbs of all time. Here’s my list.
    #1 Montana
    #2 Brady
    #3 Elway
    #4 Manning
    #5 Brees

  31. Just left the Dome and I can see why Peters was traded. He CRIED every play. Even when there was zero contact.

  32. packertruth says:
    November 4, 2018 at 7:47 pm
    … The cell phone might have been original the first time (emphasis on “might”) but to copy it is just plain dumb. Michael Thomas you are awesome, and better than that.
    ==========

    Better than that? Uh… no.

  36. Rams defense. For all that talent are not a good defense. I get it, Brees & theSaints offense is awesome. It that Rams defense is LOADED with talent. Why do they continually allow so many points? Need a new d-co

    Really? I saw the defense make an awesome turn around in the second half. Wade Phillips isn’t the problem. I agree with the other posters who have called out Marcus Peters. He got killed tonight and the team paid for it. He was brought in to be a shut down corner, and he isn’t. When Talib comes back it will help this defense tremendously.

  38. endtimesparty says:
    And the 2007 New England Patriots can pop the corks on those champagne bottles fot the only undefeated 16-0 regular season in NFL history. You didn’t think I would cite that lame season the 72 Dolphins had, did you?
    ==

    Not a fan other either team, but given a choice I think I’d rather have 1972, thank you very much.
    That “lame” Super Bowl season of the Dolphins ended with a 17-0 record and a Lombardi Trophy. The 18-0 regular season ended up 18 and “uh-oh” as the Pats gagged it up in the Super Bowl, becoming just another second-place finisher history will eventually forget.

    November 4, 2018 at 7:44 pm

  39. Saints played a great game and won the game. However, that BS call on the fake FG where Hekker got the 1st down but the refs still screwed the Rams after the review was the Turning Point in the game. Instead of the Rams being up 21-14 the Saints went up 21-14 and then it lead to 35-14. Despite all that BS the Rams came back from 21 down to tie that game and if it wasn’t for Peters getting beat (for the 10th time this season on 40+ yard plays) on 3rd and 7 chances are the Rams win that game or at least get it to OT. And the Rams did this at the Dome being on the road for the 4th time in 5 weeks. If they play again in the playoffs (and I don’t care where) the Rams will win that game. Guaranteed! Enjoy it tonight Saints because we gonna break your heart when it counts!

  40. Best match of the season and its blacked out on the west coast. How lame is that! Congrats to Saints. Rams are overrated. All that talent and they perform on D. Nearly beat by GB playing in LA last week!

